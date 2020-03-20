Print

Title

Funding Agencies, Accountability and Title IX

By

Colleen Flaherty
March 20, 2020
Comments
 
 

A review of federal research grants by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that federal agencies have taken action on sexual harassment but need clearer procedures, plans, goals and collaboration. Some 40 complaints under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits sexual harassment, were filed with the five granting agencies studied between 2015 and 2019. Thirty-three of those were filed with the National Science Foundation, which in 2018 started requiring reports of Title IX violations and Title IX-related suspensions from institutions receiving funding. Separate sex discrimination concerns were registered with the Department of Health and Human Services and the NSF. The GAO attributes the numbers regarding that complaint channel to public communication from the two agencies.

The report faults the Departments of Energy and Agriculture for lacking "finalized procedures for complaints," saying they can’t ensure they are "consistently handling complaints." The National Aeronautics and Space Administration saw three Title IX complaints in the period studied. None of the five agencies "have goals and plans for all of their efforts, and thus they lack clear ways to evaluate how well these efforts are working and to identify any needed improvements," reads the GAO report. "They may also be missing opportunities to coordinate and integrate prevention activities." Adopting "leading practices would help enhance and sustain collaboration," the office said.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Fear Factors
Change Federal Rules So Colleges Can Survive and Thrive
Federal Rescue Package for Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Scenes From a Quarantine
What Are Your Work Days Like Nowadays?
Virtual Conferences
Public Higher Ed Is Going to Need a Bailout
Interested in Leading More Efficient, Productive Online Meetings?
Give People (and States) Money

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

Coronavirus outbreak piles short-term costs and long-term uncertainty on college and university fina

Higher ed institutions aren't supporting international students enough during the COVID-19 crisis (o

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

COVID-19 disrupts international student exchange in both directions

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Colleges go pass/fail to address coronavirus

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Back to Top