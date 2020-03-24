Print

Title

Higher Ed Group Cheers SCOTUS Ruling in Copyright Case

By

Emma Whitford
March 24, 2020
Comments
 
 

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 9 to 0 that Congress does not have the authority to repeal states’ sovereign immunity from copyright infringement suits in the Copyright Remedy Clarification Act of 1990.

States’ immunity extends to “instruments of the state,” including public colleges, which are often reservoirs of information and spearheading digital preservation efforts.

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities issued a statement in support of the ruling.

“We applaud the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision today to preserve states’ sovereign immunity from copyright litigation, protections that extend to public universities,” the statement read. “APLU was proud to lead a friend-of-the-court brief with the American Association of Universities highlighting the vital importance of state sovereign immunity in ensuring public universities can advance education and innovation.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Networked University in a Pandemic -- and Beyond
Leadership and Community in Tumultuous Times
In a Pandemic, Everyone Gets an Asterisk

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Leadership in a Time of Crisis
3 Small College Advantages In the COVID-19 Sudden Shift to Remote Education
What Kind of Normal Do We Want to Get Back To?
Want to Save Colleges? Save the States!
When Academic Work Occurs Only Through Our Computers
The Grad Activist

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Working from home during COVID-19 proves challenging for faculty members

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

‘I Will Survive’ Teaching Online

Beyond focusing on educational delivery models, faculty should prioritize the essential truths they

Study abroad students caught by international border closures

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Coronavirus roundup, March 24

Using strategic thinking and scenario planning to deal with the coronavirus (opinion)

Notre Dame de Namur Not Accepting New Students

How to shift your conference online in light of the coronavirus (opinion)

Back to Top