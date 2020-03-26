Title
Academic Minute: Health-Care Workers' Moral Distress
Today on the Academic Minute, part of George Fox University Week, Lorretta Krautscheid, associate professor in nursing, explores what's causing moral distress among student nurses and health-care workers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
