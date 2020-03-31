Title
Academic Minute: Public Hospitals and U.S. Health Care
Today on the Academic Minute, Simon Haeder, assistant professor of public policy at Pennsylvania State University, details why public hospitals are no longer a safety net for health care. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
