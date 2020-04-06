Print

Academic Minute: Historical Personal Ads and Modern Dating

By

Doug Lederman
April 6, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell College Week, Tyler Carrington, assistant professor of German studies and history there, looks to the history of love. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

