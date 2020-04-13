Title
Academic Minute: Importance of the Humanities
April 13, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Laurie Grobman, professor of English and women’s studies at Pennsylvania State University's Berks campus, says skills developed by the humanities will become more important for businesses in our changing world. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
