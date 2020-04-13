Print

Title

Academic Minute: Importance of the Humanities

By

Doug Lederman
April 13, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Laurie Grobman, professor of English and women’s studies at Pennsylvania State University's Berks campus, says skills developed by the humanities will become more important for businesses in our changing world. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Now More Than Ever:
Higher Education’s Civic Responsibility
True Lies
Good Luck Getting Into the Class of 2043!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The "Make Me Smart" Question
A Wash U History Major Reads About His Alma Mater During COVID-19
Accepting Money From All the Wrong Places
Reach Your Students Where They Are
Friday Fragments
‘MBS,’ Saudi Arabia and Academic Freedom

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Public colleges face looming financial blow from state budget cuts

Yield rates and admit rates are in flux

Students say online classes aren't what they paid for

How will pass/fail affect students' future?

Survey shows potential impact of coronavirus on enrollment

Roundup: Special Q&A, furloughs and a foster pup

Harvard to Sell $1.1B in Bonds

Colleges announce furloughs and layoffs as financial challenges mount

SUNY Cancels Big Deal With Elsevier

Back to Top