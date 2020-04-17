Title
Academic Minute: Predictive Analytics on Campus
Today on the Academic Minute, Paul Dosal, professor of Latin American history at the University of South Florida, describes how to identify students who need extra academic support early on. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
