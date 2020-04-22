Print

Purdue Senate Votes Down Civics Requirement

April 22, 2020
The Purdue University Senate voted down a resolution on adopting a civics literacy requirement for all graduates, 28 to 51 with two abstentions, according to the Journal & Courier. David Sanders, a faculty senator and professor of biology, reportedly said that a general faculty survey indicated overwhelming opposition to the additional graduation requirement.

President Mitch Daniels initially asked the Senate to consider a civics literacy requirement, and a faculty working group took up the idea last year. Its proposal involved a mandatory test, along with learning modules, approved coursework or relevant learning experiences. JoAnn Brouillette, a member of Purdue’s Board of Trustees, said through a university spokesperson that the board "was very impressed with the faculty proposal and their recommendations for civics literacy. We are disappointed in the senate’s failure to approve the committee’s work, but look forward to meeting with the faculty committee ourselves and considering next steps."

