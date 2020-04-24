Title
Academic Minute: The Founding Fathers' Plans
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Jepson School of Leadership Studies Week, Kenneth Ruscio, senior distinguished lecturer of leadership studies at the University of Richmond's Jepson School, asks whether our Founding Fathers planned for the best or the worst. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
