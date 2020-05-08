Print

Academic Minute: Social Media and Childhood Anxiety

Doug Lederman
May 8, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Felipa Chavez, assistant professor of psychology at Florida Institute of Technology, explores what can be done to combat kids' anxiety caused by social media. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

