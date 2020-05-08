Title
Academic Minute: Social Media and Childhood Anxiety
Today on the Academic Minute, Felipa Chavez, assistant professor of psychology at Florida Institute of Technology, explores what can be done to combat kids' anxiety caused by social media. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Public and private measures of colleges' financial strength spark more discussion
Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity
Parking lot Wi-Fi is a way of life for many students
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Furlough, Job Cut Plan Approved for University System of Georgia
Teaching and Learning After COVID-19
Plans for fall assume professors will be willing to teach. Will they?
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!