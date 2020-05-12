Print

Title

Academic Minute: Designing New Anti-Cancer Drugs

By

Doug Lederman
May 12, 2020
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of the South Week: Rob Bachman, professor of chemistry, explores an unexpected benefit of platinum. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Beyond Summer 2020: Safety Abroad
in a Recovering World
Emergency Grants: Congress Must Step In
Preventing the Collapse of Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Interfaith Cooperation Is the Future of Higher Education
Pivoting Back: You Make the Call!
Fall Scenario #14: A Modified Tutorial Model
Partners or Predators?
Learning From the Great Evacuation
Fall Scenario #13: A HyFlex Model

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Students should not return to campuses this fall, regardless of the financial implications (opinion)

15 Fall Scenarios

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

New Title IX regulation sets location-based boundaries for sexual harassment enforcement

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Issues concerning overseas travel that international educators must consider in the coming months (o

May 12 roundup: Virtual commencements, financial woes and inspiring quotes

Education Department's new $120 million in grants for short-term career programs

Coronavirus Live Updates Archive from May 4 to May 10

Back to Top