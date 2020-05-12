Title
Academic Minute: Designing New Anti-Cancer Drugs
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of the South Week: Rob Bachman, professor of chemistry, explores an unexpected benefit of platinum. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
