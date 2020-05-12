Academic Minute
Designing New Anti-Cancer Drugs

Platinum isn’t just for top-selling music artists. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of the South Week, Rob Bachman explores a benefit of this precious metal. Bachman is a professor of chemistry at the university, also known as Sewanee. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

