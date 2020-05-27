Print

Academic Minute: Linking Lead Poisoning and Food Insecurity

By

Doug Lederman
May 27, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Allegheny College Week, Caryl Waggett, associate professor of global health studies, examines the connections between lead poisoning and food insecurity. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

