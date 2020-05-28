New Analysis of Faculty Salary and Benefits Data

The American Association of University Professors is today releasing its Annual Report on the Economic Status of the Profession. The AAUP released findings from its Annual Faculty Compensation Survey earlier this year. Inside Higher Ed reported on the main trends of the survey at that time (professor pays was flat year over year, again), but the new report provides a more thorough analysis of and context for the survey data. The AAUP pays particular attention to the many challenges facing higher education before and during the current COVID-19 crisis, including declining enrollment, decreased public funding and more contingent faculty appointments. The group says that its research office will continue to study data points related to the economy, institutional finances, enrollment, the academic workforce and salaries in the coming months.