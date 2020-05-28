Print

Title

New Analysis of Faculty Salary and Benefits Data

By

Colleen Flaherty
May 28, 2020
Comments
 
 

The American Association of University Professors is today releasing its Annual Report on the Economic Status of the Profession. The AAUP released findings from its Annual Faculty Compensation Survey earlier this year. Inside Higher Ed reported on the main trends of the survey at that time (professor pays was flat year over year, again), but the new report provides a more thorough analysis of and context for the survey data. The AAUP pays particular attention to the many challenges facing higher education before and during the current COVID-19 crisis, including declining enrollment, decreased public funding and more contingent faculty appointments. The group says that its research office will continue to study data points related to the economy, institutional finances, enrollment, the academic workforce and salaries in the coming months.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Surest Step Toward Normalcy
Workforce Development and an Opportunity for Change
Surviving the Pandemic: Suggestions
for Liberal Arts Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Revenge of the FAQ
"Related Costs"
Laying the Foundation for a Resilient Teaching Community
Remote Union Organizing in the Time of COVID
Education Is a Team Sport
Thinking About Place in Higher Education Under COVID-19

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

University of Kentucky will avoid layoffs in budget

10 Predictions for Higher Education’s Future | Leadership in Higher Education

Envisioning a day in the life of the physically distanced classroom (opinion)

Will active learning be possible if colleges have physically distanced classrooms this fall?

Q&A with author of book on models for independent colleges

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

May 28 roundup: NSF expansion, the National Guard and funny animals

New Analysis of Faculty Salary and Benefits Data

Survey finds alumni lack confidence in college investigations of discrimination

Back to Top