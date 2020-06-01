Title
Higher Ed Groups Ask Congress for Billions
By
Eighty-four higher education organizations signed and sent a letter Friday to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reiterating a request for an additional $46.6 billion for institutions and their students to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
A first letter, signed by 40 organizations, that detailed the request was sent April 9. Institutions were given roughly $14 billion from Congress by the CARES Act, passed in March, with roughly $6 billion required to be given directly to students in need.
"Recent surveys conducted by several higher education associations indicate that the $46.6 billion estimate is far lower than the actual impact will be," this week's letter said. "For example, in one such survey three-quarters of institutions reported total current-year revenue losses of up to 20 percent, while a smaller percentage, roughly 5 percent, reported even higher losses."
Authors of the letter reiterated their belief that direct distribution to institutions would be most effective.
"We firmly believe that direct distribution to institutions is the best way to ensure that federal funds actually reach the students and schools they were intended to help," the letter said. "Federal support for higher education has historically been used by states to supplement other areas of state budgets, leaving higher education vulnerable to massive cuts in state support and students vulnerable to tuition increases."
Groups that signed the letter include the American Council on Education, the American Association of University Professors, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, Common App, Educause, the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators, the National Association for College Admission Counseling, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Several accreditation bodies and state organizations were also among the signatories.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Colleges counter looming enrollment declines with tuition bargains
Author discusses new book on merit and higher education
ACT replaces leader; College Board accused of irregular registrations for SAT
College Leaders Respond to Death of George Floyd
Some departments plan on suspending or limiting graduate cohorts for a year or longer, to free up ti
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Brown University cuts 11 varsity sports
To survive in a post-pandemic world, colleges must rethink their value proposition now (opinion)
June 1 roundup: Loan issues, canceled visas and a special Q&A
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!