Title
Texas Southern Gave Aid to Underqualified Applicants
An external review has revealed that over half of freshmen admitted to Texas Southern University between fall 2017 and the end of 2019 did not meet the university's academic admissions criteria, The Texas Tribune reported Thursday. The historically black college also gave $2 million in aid to underqualified students, the review said. Many of the underqualified students are no longer enrolled at Texas Southern, a summary of the report said.
After an anonymous complaint was sent to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board in November 2018, an internal investigation by the university found that a number of admitted students did not meet the academic criteria. The external review, conducted by Berkeley Research Group, found higher numbers of underqualified students than the internal report.
The review process follows a turbulent year for the university after President Austin Lane and a deputy in charge of enrollment management were ousted in January following allegations of bribery and mismanagement in law school admissions. Both former officials have denied wrongdoing.
Texas Southern interim president Kenneth Huewitt wrote in a statement that he received this latest report and has submitted it to the coordinating board and the Texas State Auditor's Office as required.
