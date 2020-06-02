Print

Title

Texas Southern Gave Aid to Underqualified Applicants

By

Lilah Burke
June 2, 2020
Comments
 
 

An external review has revealed that over half of freshmen admitted to Texas Southern University between fall 2017 and the end of 2019 did not meet the university's academic admissions criteria, The Texas Tribune reported Thursday. The historically black college also gave $2 million in aid to underqualified students, the review said. Many of the underqualified students are no longer enrolled at Texas Southern, a summary of the report said.

After an anonymous complaint was sent to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board in November 2018, an internal investigation by the university found that a number of admitted students did not meet the academic criteria. The external review, conducted by Berkeley Research Group, found higher numbers of underqualified students than the internal report.

The review process follows a turbulent year for the university after President Austin Lane and a deputy in charge of enrollment management were ousted in January following allegations of bribery and mismanagement in law school admissions. Both former officials have denied wrongdoing.

Texas Southern interim president Kenneth Huewitt wrote in a statement that he received this latest report and has submitted it to the coordinating board and the Texas State Auditor's Office as required.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

More Colleges Should Divest
From the Institution of Policing
Messy, Beloved Community
It’s Now or Never

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Other Minds
5 Higher Ed COVID-19 Leadership Lessons From ‘The Splendid and the Vile’
Twine Storytelling as Study Aid
Commuter Colleges Are Different
My Conversation With Bob Boisture on COVID-19 and the Future of College
How Can We Talk About the Fall Right Now?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Federal guidance, formula made disbursing emergency student aid difficult for community colleges

Higher ed leaders address protests, racial tensions and the killing of George Floyd

What’s needed to make a campus safe now is at odds with the iconic college experience people crave (

On the heels of the George Floyd killing, colleges have a moral imperative to not work with local po

Colleges counter looming enrollment declines with tuition bargains

June 2 roundup: Statements on George Floyd, athletics cuts and more

Chadron State Title IX procedures under microscope

Federal Appeals Court Defines 'Fairness' in Title IX Policies

ACT replaces leader; College Board accused of irregular registrations for SAT

Back to Top