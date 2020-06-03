Print

Academic Minute: Rising Home Prices

By

Doug Lederman
June 3, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week, Nicholas Kacher, assistant professor of economics, determines the unintended consequences of rising home prices. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

