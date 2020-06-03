Print

Title

Coalition Application Adds Questions on COVID-19

By

Scott Jaschik
June 3, 2020
Comments
 
 

The Coalition for College will add a question to its application that enables students and counselors to describe how the coronavirus pandemic has affected education at the students' schools. For both first-year and transfer students, an optional checkbox-style question will allow them to choose the statements that describe how COVID-19 has affected their ability to engage in schoolwork. Statements cover a range of impacts, such as if the student has dealt with unreliable access to the internet or a home computer, or if they or a parent or guardian have suffered job loss or been designated as an essential worker. An optional text field will be available for students who choose to say more.

Counselors will also have a checkbox question to describe the changes in educational delivery and assessment at their school, with an optional text field to share more information.

Last month, the Common Application added an optional question on COVID-19.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

No More Statements
More Colleges Should Divest
From the Institution of Policing
Messy, Beloved Community

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Prepare to Emerge From the Pandemic More Resilient and Responsive
Prepare to Emerge From the Pandemic More Resilient and Responsive
Preparing for the Fall
Preparing for the Fall
Computer Labs
Other Minds

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Academics called to help interpret, guide national response to police violence and related civil unr

Lawyers explain the many legal issues colleges could face whether they reopen or not

Questions remain over whether colleges should be protected from coronavirus lawsuits

Envisioning a day in the life of a faculty member on campus this fall (opinion)

How a new, one-person teaching center is navigating a moment of peril and opportunity

Seven recommendations for helping students thrive in times of trauma

On the heels of the George Floyd killing, colleges have a moral imperative to not work with local po

A president discusses the need to go beyond statements in response to the killing of George Floyd (o

Movement to Forgive Health Care Workers' Student Debt

Back to Top