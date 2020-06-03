Coalition Application Adds Questions on COVID-19

The Coalition for College will add a question to its application that enables students and counselors to describe how the coronavirus pandemic has affected education at the students' schools. For both first-year and transfer students, an optional checkbox-style question will allow them to choose the statements that describe how COVID-19 has affected their ability to engage in schoolwork. Statements cover a range of impacts, such as if the student has dealt with unreliable access to the internet or a home computer, or if they or a parent or guardian have suffered job loss or been designated as an essential worker. An optional text field will be available for students who choose to say more.

Counselors will also have a checkbox question to describe the changes in educational delivery and assessment at their school, with an optional text field to share more information.

Last month, the Common Application added an optional question on COVID-19.