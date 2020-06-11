Title
Academic Minute: Pilgrimages Could Save the Environment
Today on the Academic Minute, part of SUNY Oneonta Sustainability Week, James Mills, assistant professor of geography and environmental sustainability, explores how pilgrimages could save the environment. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
