Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Iowa State and U of Houston

Athletes at Iowa State University and the University of Houston have tested positive for COVID-19.

At Iowa State, at least 10 athletes have tested positive, including two football players, the Ames Tribune reported Saturday. A statement from the university said that none of the 10 athletes were participating in team activities at the time they were exposed to the virus.

"All football team members returning to campus have been tested. Of the 147 players and staff tested, only two of the returning players have tested positive for COVID-19," the administration said in its statement.

Six athletes at the University of Houston have tested positive, and the athletic department has canceled voluntary workouts.

"The impacted students have been placed in isolation and contact tracing procedures have been initiated following protocol," the university said in a release.

Only athletes who were symptomatic were tested for COVID-19 upon return to campus, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The NCAA allowed voluntary athletics activities to begin this month.

Other universities, including the University of Central Florida, Oklahoma State University, Auburn University, Florida State University and Arkansas State University, have also announced confirmed cases in athletic programs.