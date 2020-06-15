Print

Title

Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Iowa State and U of Houston

By

Lilah Burke
June 15, 2020
Comments
 
 

Athletes at Iowa State University and the University of Houston have tested positive for COVID-19.

At Iowa State, at least 10 athletes have tested positive, including two football players, the Ames Tribune reported Saturday. A statement from the university said that none of the 10 athletes were participating in team activities at the time they were exposed to the virus.

"All football team members returning to campus have been tested. Of the 147 players and staff tested, only two of the returning players have tested positive for COVID-19," the administration said in its statement.

Six athletes at the University of Houston have tested positive, and the athletic department has canceled voluntary workouts.

"The impacted students have been placed in isolation and contact tracing procedures have been initiated following protocol," the university said in a release.

Only athletes who were symptomatic were tested for COVID-19 upon return to campus, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The NCAA allowed voluntary athletics activities to begin this month.

Other universities, including the University of Central Florida, Oklahoma State University, Auburn University, Florida State University and Arkansas State University, have also announced confirmed cases in athletic programs.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Are Campus Leaders Prepared
for the Impact of the Racial Crisis?
Students Aren’t the Best Rule Followers
The Question of Living Spaces

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Productive Mashup
Advice to Those Starting a Ph.D. Program in the Fall
Friday Fragments
Trying to Read ‘Arguing With Zombies’ as a Republican
5 Productivity Practices That Helped Me Finish My Dissertation

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Public research universities and some regional state colleges had decent admissions years

Students may know how to stay safe from COVID-19, but that doesn't mean they'll do so (opinion)

A student writes an open letter to administrators on her concerns about reopening campuses in the fa

Many colleges must work harder to engage in racial healing (opinion)

Fall Scenario #13: A HyFlex Model | Learning Innovation

Survey documents what high school students didn't do in the spring

It's time to get the College Board and ACT out of admissions (opinion)

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Sole Finalist Withdraws From Wisconsin Presidential Search

Back to Top