Title
Professor on Leave for Demanding a Student Change Her Name
Laney College in California put a professor of mathematics on leave for asking a student with a Vietnamese name to “anglicize” it to make it less “offensive” and less like “an insult in English,” Newsweek reported. The email exchange between the professor, Matthew Hubbard, and the student, Phuc Bui Diem Nguyen, has been circulating on social media. It's so unprofessional that it’s hard to believe it's real, but Laney confirmed that it is investigating the matter. Hubbard, who is also alleged to have called Nguyen "P-Nguyen" in class, against her wishes, issued a public apology via Twitter but then made his account private, according to ABC 7.
