Title
Taking Colleges Online: An Inside Higher Ed Special Report
COVID-19 forced most colleges and universities to educate their students virtually this spring, but the emergency remote instruction they offered was not a replacement for the more strategic online learning that many institutions have pursued in recent years.
Today, Inside Higher Ed releases our newest special report, "Taking Colleges Online: How Smart Institutions and Their Leaders Can Approach Online Education Now and in a Postcoronavirus World." It is designed to guide campus administrators and faculty leaders through the process of building a sustainable and scalable presence online, whether that means select courses delivered virtually, entire programs that are permanently online or some hybrid format blending in-person and digital elements.
The report accounts for, but does not focus on, the COVID-driven shift to remote learning. Instead, its analysis and recommendations reflect the "new normal" and provide ways for institutions to apply those findings to meet the instructional and programmatic needs in the age of COVID-19 and beyond. The case studies feature a mix of institutional budgets, missions and enrollment goals, giving higher education leaders of all institution types a range of insights and approaches as well as benchmarks and standards to utilize for future planning and implementation schedules.
It is available for purchase here; you may also download a free preview of the report. We also invite you to sign up for a webcast on the themes of the report on Wednesday, July 15, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
