AAUP Censures Pacific Lutheran

The American Association of University Professors’ governing council voted to censure Pacific Lutheran University for alleged violations of academic freedom, it announced Monday. The council also voted to remove Clarkson College of Nebraska from its censure list after 17 years. Earlier this year, an AAUP investigating committee found that Pacific Lutheran effectively terminated a long-time, part-time faculty member and adjunct faculty advocate without due process. The university did not respond to a request for comment about the censure. Previously, it defended its actions surrounding the dismissal, saying it followed its own policies and procedures.

Clarkson first landed on the AAUP’s censure list for terminating four full-time professors whose length of service should have afforded them the protections of tenure, by the association’s accounting. The AAUP said that Clarkson, under a new president, recently put in place procedural protections for faculty members. Professors at the institution also now say that they enjoy conditions for academic freedom, tenure and shared governance, according to the AAUP.