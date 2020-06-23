Print

Title

AAUP Censures Pacific Lutheran

By

Colleen Flaherty
June 23, 2020
Comments
 
 

The American Association of University Professors’ governing council voted to censure Pacific Lutheran University for alleged violations of academic freedom, it announced Monday. The council also voted to remove Clarkson College of Nebraska from its censure list after 17 years. Earlier this year, an AAUP investigating committee found that Pacific Lutheran effectively terminated a long-time, part-time faculty member and adjunct faculty advocate without due process. The university did not respond to a request for comment about the censure. Previously, it defended its actions surrounding the dismissal, saying it followed its own policies and procedures.

Clarkson first landed on the AAUP’s censure list for terminating four full-time professors whose length of service should have afforded them the protections of tenure, by the association’s accounting. The AAUP said that Clarkson, under a new president, recently put in place procedural protections for faculty members. Professors at the institution also now say that they enjoy conditions for academic freedom, tenure and shared governance, according to the AAUP.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Refusing Even to Decide?
Thinking Like a Designer in Uncertain Times
Sex, Social Distancing and the Fall Semester

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The General Education Curriculum We Need
Building to Pivot
Basic Needs at a Distance
‘Extreme Economies’ and Higher Ed in 2050

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Working paper models COVID spread at university

CUNY system suffers more coronavirus deaths than any other higher ed system in the U.S.

The 'First Amendment response' as the first response to racism on campus

Immigration restrictions target H-1Bs, certain J visas

Two black scholars say UVA denied them tenure after belittling their work

In times of crisis, colleges should ask different questions than they do in a traditional strategic

Congressional Democrats worry pandemic will worsen racial disparities in education

University of Alaska System President Resigns

Building to Pivot | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top