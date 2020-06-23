Title
Academic Minute: Racial Inequality
Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York University Week, Deborah Archer, associate professor of clinical law at NYU's School of Law, examines how racial discrimination can lurk in less visible places. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Working paper models COVID spread at university
CUNY system suffers more coronavirus deaths than any other higher ed system in the U.S.
The 'First Amendment response' as the first response to racism on campus
Immigration restrictions target H-1Bs, certain J visas
Two black scholars say UVA denied them tenure after belittling their work
In times of crisis, colleges should ask different questions than they do in a traditional strategic
Congressional Democrats worry pandemic will worsen racial disparities in education
Campus labs are starting to open back up
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!