Academic Minute: Racial Inequality

Doug Lederman
June 23, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of New York University Week, Deborah Archer, associate professor of clinical law at NYU's School of Law, examines how racial discrimination can lurk in less visible places. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

