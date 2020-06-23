Print

Deep Faculty Cuts at U Michigan-Flint

Colleen Flaherty
June 23, 2020
The University of Michigan at Flint laid off 41 percent of its 300-person lecturer pool, according to the Detroit Free Press. University administrators are reportedly preparing for a budget shortfall of $8.4 million in the coming year. The university system anticipates a loss of up to $1 billion. The university blames the cuts, including additional salary reductions, voluntary furloughs and hiring and spending freezes, on long-term financial problems that the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated, the Free Press reported.

“Unlike at U-M Ann Arbor and U-M Dearborn, the steady enrollment decline of the last several years without decline in instructional staff has put U-M Flint in a very difficult financial situation,” Jennifer Hogan, university spokesperson, told the newspaper.

