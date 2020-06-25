Print

Law Professors Call on AG Barr to Resign

Colleen Flaherty
June 25, 2020
Sixty-nine professors of law at George Washington University, current and emeritus, are calling for the investigation, censure and resignation of Attorney General William Barr, a 1977 alumnus of the law school. The letter is signed by 80 percent of full-time faculty with governance voting privileges, across political lines. Barr’s actions as attorney general have “undermined the rule of law, breached constitutional norms and damaged the integrity and traditional independence of his office and of the Department of Justice,” the letter says. Among other specific actions, signers fault Barr for participating in the removal of protesters from Lafayette Square in Washington earlier this month, intervening in the sentencing of Roger Stone, seeking to drop the prosecution of retired U.S. Army Gen. Michael Flynn and, more recently, apparently attempting to dismiss U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Barman in Manhattan. 

