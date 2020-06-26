Print

Academic Minute: Economic Inequality

By

Doug Lederman
June 26, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight as part of New York University Week, Shahrzad Goudarzi, doctoral candidate in psychology, examines whether Americans care about economic inequality. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

