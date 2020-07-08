Print

Title

Academic Minute: Birding Can Change the World

By

Doug Lederman
July 8, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Trish O’Kane, a lecturer at the University of Vermont, discusses one way students are learning about the natural world from afar. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

