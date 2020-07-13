Title
Academic Minute: Porcelain
Today on the Academic Minute, Suzanne Marchand, professor of history at Louisiana State University, explores how some objects may have more history that we realize. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Algorithm used for IB scores this year blamed for students' low marks
Nursing textbook pulled over stereotypes
Colleges are flimflamming college students and parents about reopening in the fall (opinion)
Survey finds higher prevalence of depression among students and difficulties accessing mental health
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Unreleased CDC Document on Campus Reopening
Colleges pull back on athletics amid coronavirus
What kept students studying remotely satisfied this spring? Well-designed and well-delivered courses
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Read the Letters to the Editor »