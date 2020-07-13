Print

Title

Academic Minute: Porcelain

By

Doug Lederman
July 13, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Suzanne Marchand, professor of history at Louisiana State University, explores how some objects may have more history that we realize. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

