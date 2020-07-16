Scientists with Young Children Less Productive Working at Home

Most scientists are doing less research since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but those with children under 5 report a 17 percent greater reduction in working hours than their peers over all. That’s according to a new study in Nature Human Behaviour, which warns that scientists juggling young children and disrupted careers right now may feel professional repercussions for years to come. The survey on which the study is based gleaned 4,000 responses from scientists in the U.S. and Europe. Predictably, based on other recent research, women reported bigger reductions in work hours than men. Scientists who study in labs also reported bigger reductions compared to scientists in fields such as statistics or economics.