Judge Rebukes U of Michigan Over Sexual Abuse Investigation

Elizabeth Redden
July 20, 2020
 
 

A federal judge rebuked the University of Michigan for failing to send President Mark S. Schlissel to her courtroom to discuss an investigation into sexual abuse allegations against former university doctor Robert Anderson, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The judge wants more information on how an investigation UM has commissioned through a law firm, WilmerHale, regarding Anderson’s alleged misconduct, will interact with the university’s defense in ongoing lawsuits. Anderson died in 2008.

Michigan said it would work to address the court’s concerns.

"At Friday’s hearing, the court asked the parties to work together to make sure guardrails are in place to ensure the independence of WilmerHale’s investigation into Robert Anderson’s misconduct," said Michigan spokesman Rick Fitzgerald. "We will carefully consider the discussion from today’s hearing and work with the mediator to identify a mutually agreeable path forward in this matter."

