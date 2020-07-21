Title
Perceptions of Productivity and Parenting
In their recent survey of 1,003 fellow political scientists in the U.S. and abroad, Marijke Breuning, Christina Fattore, Jennifer Ramos and Jamie Scalera found that both men and women remain concerned about their personal productivity during the coronavirus pandemic. Both women and men “perceive the pandemic as disruptive to their ability to write and conduct research and both worry about their own productivity,” the researchers said in a preliminary write-up of their results. “The differences between women and men are not statistically significant.”
Rather than gender, the researchers found that the biggest productivity gap during the pandemic might be between parents and nonparents.
Looking ahead, respondents did not generally believe that academe would weigh the impact of caregiving on scholarly productivity. And while men and women both reported struggling with work at this time, both men and women said they believed “women will be worse off than men in academia, post-pandemic.”
Some 386 respondents to the survey said they’re living at home with children under 18. Of those, 239 are women and 147 are men. Parenting solo are 28 women and 10 men.
In open-ended questions, many respondents shared their difficulties with parenting and working at this time. One respondent said, for instance, that the “academic work load has always been difficult to manage and the last couple of months it has been frankly impossible.” For parents, providing at-home education proved most time-consuming. Some said that supervising their children’s distance learning takes “more time than working on my own work.” One worried that the consequences of the pandemic may “permanently push me out of academia.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Survey hints at long-term impact of spring pivot to remote learning
COVID roundup: Colleges revert to virtual fall, Canisius and Carthage plan faculty layoffs
Why It’s So Difficult to Get Into Nursing Programs? | Higher Ed Gamma
Universities invite some, but not all, students back to campus
College leaders should consider some outside-the-box ideas for fall 2020 (opinion)
Inequity in college access continues for Black, Latinx students, report finds
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
The ethical issues colleges and universities must confront when considering reopening their campuses
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »