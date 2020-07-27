Print

Title

Academic Minute: Magical Thinking

By

Doug Lederman
July 27, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Trysh Travis, associate professor at the Center for Gender, Sexualities and Women’s Studies Research at the University of Florida, discusses why positive thinking is popping up again during the pandemic. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Unlocking the Value of College Real Estate
Colleges and Racial Reckoning
Colleges Must Teach the Virtue of Human Rights

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Pangloss, Plato and Progress
An Ideological Taxonomy of Our Postsecondary Digital Learning Community
How to Get to Sesame Street
What Do Academics Read Over Summer Vacation?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

ICE clarifies new international students can't take all-online courses

COVID-19 roundup: Universities see outbreaks, online semesters and free iPads

'Unacceptable' tells the story of the admissions scandal

Students weigh positives and penalties of taking voluntary leave from colleges

Lightning Rod Professor Found Dead

EAB study finds that minority and low-income students are not making deposits or filling out FAFSA

Financial disparities among HBCUs, and between the sector and majority-white institutions

Colleges should face the racism of the past as well as erase it (opinion)

UVA Reverses Tenure Denial

Back to Top