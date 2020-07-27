Title
Academic Minute: Magical Thinking
Today on the Academic Minute, Trysh Travis, associate professor at the Center for Gender, Sexualities and Women’s Studies Research at the University of Florida, discusses why positive thinking is popping up again during the pandemic. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
