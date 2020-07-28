Rutgers Faculty Union Sues for Athletic Records

The faculty union at Rutgers University has sued the institution, saying it was denied financial information about the athletics program when it filed open records requests, according to MyCentralJersey.com. The faculty union affiliated with the American Association of University Professors and the American Federation of Teachers reportedly wants more insight into the university’s financial status after learning that $76 million was shifted toward athletics on top of the ongoing annual subsidy of up to $40 million. Rutgers' athletics program run annual deficits, according to the union. Rutgers has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.