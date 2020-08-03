Print

Title

Academic Minute: Marketing During the Pandemic

By

Doug Lederman
August 3, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Loyola University Maryland Week, Greg Hoplamazian, associate professor of communication, offers advice on how to market a brand effectively during a pandemic. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

