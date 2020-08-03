Title
Academic Minute: Marketing During the Pandemic
August 3, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Loyola University Maryland Week, Greg Hoplamazian, associate professor of communication, offers advice on how to market a brand effectively during a pandemic. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)
University of Arizona acquires Ashford University
Students asked to sign liability waivers to return to campus
UNC Chapel Hill faculty to students: stay home
Study recommends testing students every two days, college football players push back and more COVID
Some campuses resume campus tours, with many changes
Colleges reverse decisions to open in person
Congress aid discriminates against colleges serving minorities, groups warn
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »