Academic Minute: An Unusual Book Club

By

Doug Lederman
August 4, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Loyola University Maryland Week, Jean Lee Cole, associate professor of English, examines a historical book club that was more than it seemed. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

