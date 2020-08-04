Lecturer Under Fire for Anti-Police Comments

Auburn University is reportedly investigating an incoming lecturer of American literature and composition for his anti-police comments on social media. The lecturer, Jesse Goldberg, tweeted last week, for example, “Fuck every single cop. Every single one. The only ethical choice for any cop to make at this point is to refuse to do their job and quit. The police do not protect people. They protect capital. They are instruments of violence on behalf of capital.”

The tweet has since been deleted, according to WRBL, but it included a link to a American Civil Liberties Union post claiming a New York anti-police protester was abducted. New York police reportedly said that the protester had outstanding warrants and was arrested by plainclothes officers.

The university said in statement that Goldberg’s comments are "inexcusable and completely counter to Auburn values. Hate speech of any kind is simply wrong. Auburn is fully committed to the fundamental right of free speech, but we do not support hateful words or actions that degrade, disrespect or exclude." Especially during "these difficult times in our nation, it’s vital that we reject crude stereotypes and work together to foster mutual understanding and respect within our communities," the university said. Goldberg, whose tweets are now private, could not immediately be reached for comment.