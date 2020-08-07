Print

Academic Minute: Seal Matrix

Doug Lederman
August 7, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Loyola University Maryland Week, Kerry Boeye, assistant professor of fine arts, explores how messages got authenticated before the advent of recent technologies. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

