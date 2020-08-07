Title
Academic Minute: Seal Matrix
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Loyola University Maryland Week, Kerry Boeye, assistant professor of fine arts, explores how messages got authenticated before the advent of recent technologies. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
