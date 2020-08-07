Print

Title

Winthrop Investigating Incoming Professor's Posts

By

Colleen Flaherty
August 7, 2020
 
 

April Mustian, an incoming professor of special education at Winthrop University in South Carolina, is under review for social media comments seemingly threatening to “out” teachers who express racist or pro-police sentiments, according to The Post and Courier. “If you are a White K-12 teacher who teaches Black children and you are on your [Facebook] posting pro-police anti-Black rhetoric, I hope and pray those are posts and beliefs you are willing to stand by in front of the Black families you are also supposed to love and serve,” Mustian reportedly wrote in a now-deleted post.

“Don’t think you are above reproach, especially in this day and age when opportunities to unlearn racism and bias are at your fingertips,” she added. “If your first thought is to delete me because of this post, chances are I already have some screenshots.”

A political website picked up the posts, and Winthrop received complaints. The institution said in a statement, “Following our usual practice, we are working with internal personnel and legal counsel to conduct an investigation, and we will act accordingly per the findings of the investigation. Please know we are pursuing this matter diligently and cannot allow the university to be swayed into hasty and inappropriate action.”

Mustian did not respond to a request for comment.

