Title
Winthrop Investigating Incoming Professor's Posts
April Mustian, an incoming professor of special education at Winthrop University in South Carolina, is under review for social media comments seemingly threatening to “out” teachers who express racist or pro-police sentiments, according to The Post and Courier. “If you are a White K-12 teacher who teaches Black children and you are on your [Facebook] posting pro-police anti-Black rhetoric, I hope and pray those are posts and beliefs you are willing to stand by in front of the Black families you are also supposed to love and serve,” Mustian reportedly wrote in a now-deleted post.
“Don’t think you are above reproach, especially in this day and age when opportunities to unlearn racism and bias are at your fingertips,” she added. “If your first thought is to delete me because of this post, chances are I already have some screenshots.”
A political website picked up the posts, and Winthrop received complaints. The institution said in a statement, “Following our usual practice, we are working with internal personnel and legal counsel to conduct an investigation, and we will act accordingly per the findings of the investigation. Please know we are pursuing this matter diligently and cannot allow the university to be swayed into hasty and inappropriate action.”
Mustian did not respond to a request for comment.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Housing developer reminded universities about project debt as they mulled fall plans
Music theory journal criticized for symposium on supposed white supremacist theorist
Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)
Seasoned faculty member reflects on what he wishes he'd known as a new professor (opinion)
Trump may use executive powers to help student loan borrowers
Winthrop Investigating Incoming Professor's Posts
COVID-19 Roundup: UNC holds firm on reopening; Syracuse suspends nondistancing students
Five key things every grad student should know (opinion)
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »