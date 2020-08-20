Title
Academic Minute: Empowering At-Risk Youth Through Theater
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Central Arkansas Week, Adam Frank, professor of anthropology and performance studies, describes research into how Shakespeare and comedy might help at-risk youth. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
