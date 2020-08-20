Print

Title

Academic Minute: Empowering At-Risk Youth Through Theater

By

Doug Lederman
August 20, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Central Arkansas Week, Adam Frank, professor of anthropology and performance studies, describes research into how Shakespeare and comedy might help at-risk youth. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

