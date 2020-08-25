USCIS Issues Guidance Limiting DACA

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Monday issued guidance detailing how it will implement a policy change by Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf curbing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which provides protection from deportation and work authorization to certain young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. without documentation as children.

As Wolf previously announced, the agency will reject all first-time applications for DACA and limit the term of renewals for existing DACA beneficiaries to one year instead of two. Some legal groups and experts have argued the action by the Trump administration to limit DACA flies in the face of a June Supreme Court decision and a subsequent order from a federal district court judge ordering the restoration of the program, which was established in 2012 by former president Obama.