Despite Supreme Court ruling, Trump administration moves to curb DACA

In what critics say is defiance of Supreme Court ruling, Trump administration says it will reject new DACA applications and shorten the renewal period to one year.
The Trump administration says it will not process new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and that it will limit the renewal term for current DACA recipients to one year instead of the usual two. Critics called the decision a blatant defiance of a Supreme Court ruling ordering the restoration of the program.
The DACA program, which was established in 2012 under former president Obama, provides protection against deportation and work authorization to certain young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children by their parents. The Trump administration ordered the end of DACA in 2017, but the Supreme Court ruled last month that the administration acted arbitrarily and capriciously in ending the program and ruled that the rescission be vacated.
Legal experts argued the ruling meant the program had to be restored in full, meaning that in addition to processing DACA renewals, the administration had to accept new applicants for the program and process applications for “advance parole,” essentially a form of advance permission for DACA beneficiaries to travel outside the U.S. and re-enter.
But on Tuesday Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of homeland security, directed Department of Homeland Security staff “to take all appropriate actions to reject all pending and future initial requests for DACA, to reject all pending and future applications for advance parole absent exceptional circumstances, and to shorten DACA renewals.”
Wolf said shortening the renewal period "will have the potential benefit of significantly lessening the lasting effects of the DACA policy if I ultimately decide to rescind it."
Reaction was swift. “This is patently illegal,” the American Civil Liberties Union said on Twitter. “The Trump administration must accept new DACA applications AND extend legal protection for the full two years. Anything less is in defiance of the Supreme Court.”
(Note: This is a developing story and will be updated.)
