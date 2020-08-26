Print

College of the Desert Riled by Malware Attack

Emma Whitford
August 26, 2020
 
 

The College of the Desert experienced a malware attack Sunday that brought down email and web servers.

The college’s internal cybersecurity team and third-party cybersecurity experts have been working “around the clock” to bring the servers back online securely, according to a press release. The college is also filing a report with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The restoration process requires extensive system and data testing. We will not risk resuming operations before testing the stability and reliability of the system,” Joel Kinnamon, superintendent and president of the college, said in a press release. “While we cannot provide an exact timeframe for the complete remediation of College systems, we are working diligently to ensure systems and operations are restored as soon as possible.”

While systems are down, students will not be dropped from classes due to incomplete payments. There is no evidence that student, faculty or staff personal information has been compromised.

