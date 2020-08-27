Title
Academic Minute: LGBTQIA+ Medical Care
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Texas A&M University Center for Sports Management Research and Education Week, Alison Pittman, clinical assistant professor in the college of nursing, examines why gay and lesbian patients face health-care challenges. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
