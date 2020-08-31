Title
Virtual Event With Learners From Underserved Backgrounds
By
Inside Higher Ed and the Strada Education Network on Sept. 2 will host a live virtual event with three learners Inside Higher Ed recently profiled. The event will build on those profiles by giving the learners a chance to describe how the pandemic is affecting their education and work. During the 90-minute event, moderators will ask the three participants about their goals, the barriers they face and how they hope to overcome those obstacles.
