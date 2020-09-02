Print

Academic Minute: Isolation Protocols and Low-Income Black Workers

By

Doug Lederman
September 2, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Michigan Week, Alford A. Young Jr., the Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Sociology, Afroamerican and African Studies, explores how pandemic protocols can particularly challenge low-wage workers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

