Title
Academic Minute: Isolation Protocols and Low-Income Black Workers
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Michigan Week, Alford A. Young Jr., the Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Sociology, Afroamerican and African Studies, explores how pandemic protocols can particularly challenge low-wage workers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
