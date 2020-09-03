Title
Academic Minute: Stressors and the Black Community
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Michigan Week, Riana Anderson, assistant professor in the School of Public Health, explores why the pandemic is particularly threatening Black communities. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
