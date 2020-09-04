Title
Academic Minute: COVID-19 and Campus Racial Climates
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Michigan Week, Tabbye Chavous, director of the National Center for Institutional Diversity and professor of education and psychology at Michigan, explores how to keep COVID-19 from worsening educational inequities for Black students. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
