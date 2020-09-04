ScholarStrike to Begin Tuesday

The Scholar Strike and teach-in for racial justice, organized by Anthea Butler and Kevin Gannon, will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. Some 5,000 scholars have signed up, saying that they plan to strike, participate in the teach-in or both. Content will appear on Facebook at this link and on Twitter @ScholarStrike, starting Tuesday morning. A Canadian Scholar Strike is in the works now, as well.