Academic Minute: College Choice Among First-Generation Students
Today on the Academic Minute, Tiffany Cresswell-Yeager, assistant professor of higher education leadership at Gwynedd Mercy University, discusses how class fits into college choices for first-generation students. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
