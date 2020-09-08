Print

Academic Minute: College Choice Among First-Generation Students

By

Doug Lederman
September 8, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Tiffany Cresswell-Yeager, assistant professor of higher education leadership at Gwynedd Mercy University, discusses how class fits into college choices for first-generation students. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

